APPLE IPHONE 15 PRO

Apple iPhone 15 Ultra Launching This Year Or In 2024? Find Out What Latest Report Says

Apple's love of surprises makes it possible for unforeseen announcements to be made at the event.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 10, 2023, 09:40 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Apple iPhone 15 Ultra Launching This Year Or In 2024? Find Out What Latest Report Says File Photo

New Delhi: Four new iPhone models are anticipated to be unveiled by Apple at its next 'Wonderlust' event, refuting earlier rumours of an iPhone 15 Ultra. These models are the iPhone 15, 15 Plus, 15 Pro, and 15 Pro Max. According to reports, Apple will likely keep to its customary naming scheme, indicating that the iPhone 15 Pro Max will continue to be the top-tier iPhone.

However, Apple's love of surprises makes it possible for unforeseen announcements to be made at the event. (Also Read: Google Pixel 8 Series Launching In India on THIS Date: Check Price, Specifications, And More)


The iPhone 15, 15 Plus, 15 Pro, and 15 Pro Max will be the four versions that Apple introduces in its forthcoming range, rather than the "Ultra" name as had been previously rumoured, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. (Also Read: Unlocking Financial Freedom: Earn Rs 50 To Rs 80 Lakh Annually With This Unique Business Idea)

Due to the introduction of a USB-C charging connection, Gurman had previously predicted that Apple might consider renaming the iPhone 15 Pro Max with the "Ultra" moniker. However, it now appears that this move won't occur, at least not this year.

When Apple revealed the Apple Watch Ultra, the company's top-tier wristwatch offering, rumours first started to circulate. With the release of the M1 Ultra processor and the subsequent M2 Ultra chip this year, Apple continued this naming pattern while showcasing its most powerful silicon technology. These changes gave rise to rumours that Apple would also use this new naming scheme for its iPhone models.

According to reports, the iPhone 15 Ultra may have a large 6.9-inch screen and an upgraded version of the A17 Bionic processor. Additionally, a periscope zoom lens might be added to the phone, setting it apart from both the iPhone 15 Pro and its predecessor.

The future of the Ultra makeover is still up in the air, so it's still possible that it will debut alongside the iPhone 16 series in 2019. It seems doubtful that such a shift will take place this year given the little amount of time left until the Apple event.

 

 

