Apple iPhone SE 2022 selling at discounted price of Rs 28,900; check offer

New Delhi: Apple iPhone SE 2022, the newly launched smartphone from the Cupertino-based tech giant, is selling with a big discount at retail stores of Apple reseller India iStore. Customers can use the offer to buy the iPhone SE 2022 at a discounted price of just Rs 28,900.

Apple had launched the iPhone SE 2022 earlier this month at a starting price of Rs 43,999 for the base 64GB variant. Customers can buy the base model with a whopping discount by exchanging their old smartphones and clubbing card discount offers. So, if you are planning to buy the Apple iPhone SE 2022, this could be the right time.

Customers can get Rs 2000 cashback on purchase of Apple iPhone SE via ICICI Bank debit and credit cards from iStore. The retailer is also offering Rs 2000 cashback on the purchase of the smartphone via Kotak Bank debit and credit cards and SBI credit cards.

Moreover, customers can sell their old smartphones on platforms such as Cashify or Servify. You can get up to Rs 13,000 discount on iPhone SE 2022 purchase by trading in your iPhone 8 64 GB in good condition, according to the official iStore website.

Combining both the cashback offer and buy in discount, you will be able to buy Apple iPhone SE 2022 at an effective price of Rs

Customers can get additional discounts on the purchase of iPhone SE 2022 128GB and 256 GB storage variants. The 128GB and 256 GB storage variants of the Apple iPhone SE 2022 are priced at Rs 48,900 and Rs 58,900, respectively. Also Read: IOC, BPCL, HPCL lost $2.25 bn in revenue due to fuel price freeze: Moody's

Along with the Apple iPhone SE 2022, the tech giant had launched its latest fifth-generation iPad Air and the Mac Studio. The iPhone SE 2022 is powered by the A15 Bionic chipset. Also Read: Bank Customers, Alert! RBI cautions individuals against calls, emails, OTP scams; check how to stay safe

