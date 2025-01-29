Apple iPhone SE 4 Likely To Debut By April 2025 With Features Similar To iPhone 14; Check Expected Specs And Price

Apple iPhone SE 4 India Launch: The Apple iPhone SE 4 is rumoured to be announced in the coming months as the successor to the iPhone SE (2022), which remains the most affordable smartphone in Apple's current lineup. Even before the official announcement, several leaks have already surfaced, revealing key details about what could be Apple's most budget-friendly iPhone of 2025.

The latest leak by Majin Bu on X has provided a glimpse of the iPhone SE 4's design. According to Ross Young, the device will feature a notch similar to the one on the iPhone 14, rather than the Dynamic Island, which has become a signature design element in Apple's more premium models. It's worth noting that the popular Dynamic Island, which debuted with the iPhone 15, offers a more interactive and sleek user experience. However, the decision to use the older notch design for the iPhone SE 4 is primarily driven by cost considerations.

Here's what the iPhone SE 4 looks like pic.twitter.com/pEyIAJ34VR — Majin Bu (@MajinBuOfficial) January 25, 2025

iPhone SE 4 Price In India And Launch (Expected)

According to the report, the iPhone SE 4 may be priced under $500 globally and could cost between Rs 43,000 and Rs 49,000 in India. The device is expected to launch by April 2025.

iPhone SE 4 Specifications (Expected)

The premium smartphone is expected to feature a 6.1-inch display, making it the largest in the SE lineup. It may also be the first SE model to include Face ID and Apple’s 5G modem, bringing it closer to the brand’s flagship offerings.

The device is rumored to come with a larger battery and USB Type-C charging, ensuring better power efficiency and faster charging speeds. Under the hood, it could be powered by either the A17 Pro or A18 Bionic chip, paired with at least 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage for improved performance.

iPhone SE 4 and iPhone 16 in comparison pic.twitter.com/tw3LiuFopG — Majin Bu (@MajinBuOfficial) January 27, 2025

Adding further, this could be the first SE model to feature Apple Intelligence, integrating AI-powered Siri, image generation, and smart writing tools. On the photography front, the phone is expected to house a single 48-megapixel primary sensor with Smart HDR and Night Mode, promising enhanced photography, especially in low-light conditions.