हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Apple iPhones

Apple iPhones to accept credit cards soon: Check details here

According to the report, it is unclear whether the payment acceptance option will be branded as part of Apple Pay or if the business would partner with an existing payment network.

Apple iPhones to accept credit cards soon: Check details here

New Delhi: Apple is apparently considering introducing a new feature that will allow micro-businesses to accept payments directly on their iPhones without the need for additional gear.

Currently, retailers employ payment terminals connected through Bluetooth to their iPhones to accept payments, such as Block Inc's Square payment systems. Following the release of the new feature, the iPhone will transform into a payment terminal, allowing merchants to accept payments by tapping a credit card or another iPhone onto the back of their device.

According to the report, it is unclear whether the payment acceptance option will be branded as part of Apple Pay or if the business would partner with an existing payment network.

According to Bloomberg, the feature, which is likely to be released in the coming months, may make use of the iPhone's near field communications, or NFC chip, which is now utilised for Apple Pay.

Last year, the digital behemoth paid around USD 100 million to Mobeewave, a Canadian firm that invented technology enabling mobile phones to accept money with the tap of a credit card. Meanwhile, no official announcement on the latest feature has been released.

Live TV

#mute

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Apple iPhonescredit cardsApple credit cardApple Pay
Next
Story

Samsung Galaxy S22 major specs revealed ahead of launch

Must Watch

PT6M18S

DNA: Punjab elections - What's in the mind of Majitha's voter?