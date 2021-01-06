हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Apple

Apple may launch smaller, faster chargers; check details

 Apple is reportedly planning to bring smaller and lighter versions of its USB-C wall chargers and Navitas Semiconductor is expected to obtain orders for gallium nitride or GaN chargers for the same.

Apple may launch smaller, faster chargers; check details
File Photo

San Francisco: Apple is reportedly planning to bring smaller and lighter versions of its USB-C wall chargers and Navitas Semiconductor is expected to obtain orders for gallium nitride or GaN chargers for the same.

GaN chargers use gallium nitride technology and are more heat efficient that allows for faster-charging speeds despite the charger itself being quite smaller.

Ireland-based Navitas Semiconductor, US-based Power Integrations and China-based Innoscience are the global top three suppliers of fast charging solutions based on GaN-on-Si chips, reports DigiTimes.

Navitas are expected to obtain orders from Apple and other vendors in 2021, with TSMC to supply GaN-on-Si chips.

Navitas is the creator of GaNFast, a gallium nitride solution that the company says is found in some of the most popular fast chargers in the world. 

GaNFast has been adopted by several brands, such as Aukey, Dell, Lenovo, and Xiaomi.

Apple no longer includes power adapters in the box with iPhone and Apple Watch models. However, it sells a variety of power adapters on a stand-alone basis.

