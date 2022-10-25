Apple rolls out iOS 16 upgrades; here's what it brings

New Delhi: Apple outed its other software upgrade iOS 16 yesterday, October 24. The update comes with improvements to iPhones including bug repairs, enhancements to the present programme, and more. Users will be able to create an iCloud Shared Photo Library. They will, among other things, add Live Activity support for third-party apps and allow access to Apple Fitness+ without an Apple Watch.

Apple iPhone customers who don't own an Apple Watch will be able to subscribe to and access Apple Fitness+ with iOS 16.1 update. Fitness+ is a subscription service with guided meditations and workouts that costs $79.99 annually or $9.99 per month for the uninitiated. (Also Read: Redmi Note 12 lineup launch date CONFIRMED; check specs, price, processor, camera & more)

It should be noted that metrics like calories burned and your real-time heart rate won't be shown if you exercise on Fitness+ without an Apple Watch. (Also Read: Unbelievable! Man wins about Rs 40 lakh with truck's malfunctioning odometer in US; details here)

The Clean Energy Charging functionality will also be included in the software upgrade. Users will be able to plan to charge so that it takes place when greener energy sources are available, reducing the environmental impact of your iPhone.

Users will be able to establish an iCloud Shared Photo Library rather than a typical shared iCloud album with iOS 16.1. This will enable users to add, remove, and edit their favourite photographs and videos in a library with up to five additional users, for a total of six users.

Additionally, the Camera app will gain a new button that lets users choose whether or not to automatically send pictures to the shared library. Last but not least, the iOS 16.1 update will include a Live Activities feature for third-party apps that will display information from sporting events, ride-sharing services like Uber, or updates on a food delivery order. As a result, customers could see when dinner would be ready.

The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, which have always-on displays so that users may scroll to see new information, will be the devices with the feature that people will find most useful.