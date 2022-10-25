Apple rolls out watchOS 9.1 upgrades; Check what is new about it

New Delhi: The watchOS 9.1 update for the Apple Watch has begun to trickle out. A few new features are included in the most recent version, including support for downloading songs from Apple Music and some routines with longer battery life.

According to the release notes for watchOS 9.1, battery utilisation has been optimised for outdoor activities including jogging, walking, and trekking. The frequency of GPS and heart rate monitoring can now be decreased for owners of the Apple Watch Series 8, Apple Watch SE 2nd generation, and Apple Watch Ultra. (Also Read: WhatsApp not working? Don't worry! THESE 5 apps are here to help you)

Additionally, when not charging, Apple Watch wearers can download songs from Apple Music using Wi-Fi or cellular. Since users can now download music to their smartwatch while on the road, this is incredibly convenient. (Also Read: Apple rolls out iOS 16 upgrades; here's what it brings)

Along with adding new features and enhancing those that already exist, watchOS 9.1 also fixes a number of bugs and glitches, including the weather app's estimate of the likelihood of rain not matching the iPhone's, hourly weather complications labelling times as AM rather than PM, Strength Training mode's time display not increasing as it should, and VoiceOver not announcing the name before reading the notification when multiple notifications are received.

Apple Watch 4 and subsequent owners can download the watchOS 9.1 upgrades. Simply open the Settings app on your Apple Watch, select General, and then select the Software Upgrade option to update your watch.