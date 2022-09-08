Apple Watch Ultra launched: Check INDIAN price, specs and other details

California: Apple revealed in its mega event on Wednesday its latest smartwatch 'Apple Watch Ultra', which as claimed by the company to be the most rugged and capable watch ever built. It introduces a 49 mm titanium case and flat sapphire front crystal that makes the screen bigger and brighter.

Apple Watch Ultra is the perfect technical tool for adventurers and explorers in a range of environments, from the every day to the extreme.

Indian customers can order watch from Apple store starting from September 9, however the availability will start from September 23. It will cost around Rs 63,687. As a bonus, three months of Apple Fitness + are included for customers right away.

Apple Watch Ultra Specs

The watch has three built-in microphones to improve sound quality in voice. It uses advanced wind noise-reduction algorithms, including machine learning, to deliver clear and intelligible audio for calls.

The watch comes with unique bands – Trail loop band, Ocean band and Alpine loop that are specifically designed for athletes and runners. The Ocean Band is designed specifically for extreme water sports and recreational diving.

Apple Watch Ultra delivers the most accurate GPS of any Apple Watch to date, providing users the most precise distance, pace, and route data for training and competing. The Action button can instantly begin workouts and move users to the next interval of a Custom Workout or the next leg of a Multisport workout.

Apple Watch Ultra includes all of the connectivity, activity, and health features from heart rate monitoring and the ECG and Blood Oxygen apps, to Activity rings and Mindfulness, along with additional health, safety, and navigation features.