Apple Worldwide Developers Conference: 3rd-gen AirPods, HiFi Apple Music likely to be launched

San Francisco: Apple is reportedly preparing to launch a new HiFi Apple Music tier in the "coming weeks," which will come alongside the release of the rumoured third-generation AirPods, the media reported.

According to MacRumors, citing sources, the new tier, which will offer high-fidelity music streaming, will cost the same $9.99 monthly subscription as the current individual tier.

The report said that an announcement of the new Apple Music tier and the launch of the third-generation "AirPods" will take place in the "coming weeks."

Apple plans to hold its Worldwide Developers Conference on June 7 and while no hardware was announced at the conference last year, hardware announcements are possible at the software-focused event.

The third-generation "AirPods" are expected to feature a design that's similar to the design language of the AirPods Pro but lacks certain "Pro" features such as Active Noise Cancellation.

If the rumour is to be accurate, the new "AirPods" release comes on the backdrop of a report signalling that Apple is cutting back on AirPods production due to decreasing sales, the report said.

Swedish music streaming service Spotify has recently announced that its users will be able to upgrade their sound quality to Spotify HiFi and listen to their favourite songs in later 2021.