Apple's iPhone 13 sale live in India: Check price, offers and more

Apple iPhone 13 is available for purchase in India starting September 24. The new iPhone 13 series was unveiled on September 14 at an Apple event, and its pre-order started in India from September 17. In India, the Apple iPhone 13 costs Rs 79,900. Starting today, the iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max will be available in India.

Amazon and Flipkart will begin selling the phones online today. You can also purchase them directly from Apple's website. In addition to Apple licenced shops, offline retailers such as Vijay Sales, Reliance Digital, and Croma will begin selling the phones today.

This year, Apple has completely discontinued the 64GB iPhone models. All phones' base models start at 128GB and go up to 1TB for the iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max.

Pink, Blue, Midnight, Starlight, and Product Red are the five colour options for the iPhone 13 mini and iPhone 13.

Sierra Blue, Silver, Gold, and Graphite are the four colours offered for the iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max.

In India, Apple has also lowered the price of the iPhone 12. The iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max have been discontinued, however the standard iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini are still available.

