New Delhi: In a distressing incident, a senior executive at Infosys in Bengaluru fell victim to a scam where fraudsters, posing as officials from the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) and Mumbai police, duped him of a staggering Rs 3.7 crore, as reported by The Times of India.

The unfortunate incident unfolded when the techie received a call on November 21 from a scammer claiming to be a TRAI official. The imposter informed the victim that a case had been filed against his name at a Mumbai police station, alleging involvement in illegal activities. (Also Read: Loan Against LIC Policy: From How To Apply To Eligibility Criteria - Here's Everything)

The scammer went on to claim that a money laundering case was linked to the victim's Aadhar card details. Under duress, the techie was coerced over the next 48 hours to transfer Rs 3.7 crore to various bank accounts, believing he was settling legal matters and averting arrest. (Also Read: Latest FD Rates 2023: BoB vs BOI vs SBI Fixed Deposit Interest Rates Compared)

The fraudster asserted that a SIM card registered in the victim's name was being misused for posting illegal advertisements. Despite the techie's denial of ownership of the phone number, the scammer insisted it was traced through his Aadhar card credentials.

The scam took a more menacing turn when the call was transferred to an individual claiming to be a senior officer in the Mumbai police. The techie was threatened with arrest unless he visited the Mumbai and Delhi offices of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

To add a layer of authenticity, a fake video call was arranged, featuring individuals in police uniforms displaying fabricated ID cards and a bogus complaint against the victim.

Under the impression that the money would be refunded after an audit related to the alleged money laundering case, the techie complied and transferred the funds between November 21-23. Only on November 25 did he realize the deception and promptly filed a complaint with the Cyber Crime Police.

A case has been registered under the IT Act and two different sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Authorities are actively collaborating with bank officials to freeze the accounts associated with the scammers, aiming to bring the perpetrators to justice.