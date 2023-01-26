Best 5G Smartphones Under 14000 in India 2023- Realme, Redmi, Infinix, and More; Check Budget-Friendly Mobiles Here

India is one of the leading markets for smartphones in 2023 and this trend is unlikely to slow down soon. We have seen the significant increasing demand from Indian players for the best phones under budget. Now there was a time, smartphones were only available to a selected group of high-end consumers who could afford to purchase a phone that cost around Rs. 30,000 or more. But now the times have changed and most of the people can afford a smartphone as it is available in every range from 5000 to 2 Lakhs, thanks to technology. Smartphones in the range of 14000 are one of the most preferred among Indian customers.

Best 5G Smartphones Under 14,000

Infinix Note 12 5G

Infinix Note 12 5G comes with a 6.70-inch touchscreen display offering a resolution of 2400x1080 pixels (FHD+) and an aspect ratio of 20:9. It comes with 6GB of RAM. As far as the cameras are concerned, the Infinix Note 12 5G on the rear packs a triple camera setup featuring a 50-megapixel (f/1.6) primary camera, and a 2-megapixel camera. It has a 16-megapixel selfie camera. It is available for Rs. 12999.

Realme 9 5G

The Realme 9 5G comes with a 6.5-inch display with a 90Hz refresh rate and full-HD+ resolution. It comes with 3 variants of 4GB, 6GB, 8Gb RAM. The Realme 9 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC and is capable of handling light to medium usage without any issues. The Realme 9 5G packs in a 5,000mAh battery that was capable of delivering about a day and a half worth of battery life. At the back, the Realme 9 5G sports a triple camera setup consisting of a 48-megapixel primary camera, a black and white portrait camera and a macro camera. It is available for Rs. 12999.

Redmi Note 10T 5G

The smartphone comes with a 6.5 inches Full HD+display with a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels, 90Hz adaptive refresh rate and a 20:9 aspect ratio offering an immersive viewing experience while to gamers and movie buffs. The Redmi Note 10T 5G sports a triple rear camera setup which includes a 48 MP primary camera with f/1.79 aperture, a 2 MP macro lens, and a 2 MP depth sensor. The dual SIM supporting phone sells in two storage variants – 4GB of RAM + 64GB of storage variant, that costs Rs 13,999, and 6GB of RAM + 128GB of storage variant which is priced at Rs 11,999.

POCO M4 Pro 5G

The Poco M4 Pro 5G comes with a 6.6-inch IPS display with a 1080p resolution and 90Hz refresh rate. Poco M4 Pro 5G come with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. The Poco M4 Pro 5G has a 50MP main and 8MP ultrawide. Poco M4 Pro 5G both have a 16MP front camera. The Poco M4 Pro 5G is currently selling for Rs 12,999

Infinix Hot 20 5G

The Infinix Hot 20 5G comes 6.6-inch (1080 x 2408) pixels) FHD+ display, 60, 90, 120Hz variable refresh rate. The phone comes with a 6 GB RAM with 64GB storage / 128GB storage. It posseses 50MP rear camera with f/1.6 aperture, dual LED Flash, secondary AI camera 8MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture,LED flash. Infinix Hot 20 5G packs in a 5000mAh battery with 18W fast charging.