boAt Airdopes 800 TWS Earbuds Launched In India With Four AI-Backed Microphones; Check Price, Specs

New Delhi: Domestic wearable brand Boat has rolled out a new True Wireless Stereo (TWS) earbuds-Airdopes 800. It is India's first budget-friendly Dolby-powered TWS earbuds. The newly launched TWS earbuds are offered in Interstellar green, Interstellar black, Interstellar blue, and Interstellar white colour options.

The boAt Airdopes 800 TWS with Dolby Audio comes with a price tag of Rs 1,799. Consumers can purchase the boat Airdopes 800 TWS earbuds via boat-lifestyle.com, Amazon.in, Flipkart.com and select stores nationwide.

Airdopes 800 TWS Earbuds-

The Boat Airdopes 800 TWS earbuds pack 10mm titanium drivers. These drivers are tuned with Boat’s Signature Sound for heavy bass and precise audio. The Airdopes 800 TWS Earbuds are powered by Quad mic ENx Technology to ensure improved call quality and also support an Adaptive EQ feature through the Hearables App to suit the user’s audio preferences. (Also Read: LG TONE Free T90S Wireless Earbuds Launched With Dolby Head Tracking Technology And UVnano Charging Case; Check Price, Specs)

The earbuds also boast a 50ms low latency mode, support voice assistants, and offer adaptive EQ modes. The earbuds are packed with four AI-backed microphones supporting Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC) to ensure clearer call quality by eliminating distracting background noises.

The company also claims that the Boat Airdopes 800 TWS earbuds will offer a long-lasting 40 hours of playback and support fast charging. Notably, a five-minute fast charge will offer an additional 100 minutes of audio. (Also Read: Samsung Galaxy F55 5G Smartphone Launch Date In India Postponed; Check New Date, Expected Specs)