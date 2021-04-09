BSNL’s Rs 197 plan offers 2GB free data per day: Check other benefits and details

The government-owned BSNL has come up with a new plan which is less than Rs 200 and offers 2GB of free data per day and when the quota is used, a user can still access data at a reduced speed of 80 kbps.

The Rs 197 plan gives unlimited free calling and 100 SMS per day. Besides that, a user gets an opportunity to access the Zing Music app. Although the plan comes with a validity of 180 days, the validity of offers available will be only 18 days.

Another plan of BSNL which costs Rs 56, comes with 10 days of validity and it also offers 10 GB of data in this plan. It doesn’t provide unlimited calling and free SMS offers. However, customers are provided with the opportunity to use the Zing app for free.

Meanwhile, a special plan launched by BSNL at Rs 108 provides 1 GB of data daily with a validity of 60 days along with unlimited calling and the validity of data up to 60 days.

However, BSNL has discontinued a few of its prepaid plans as it plans to stop the recharge coupon of Rs 47, plan voucher of Rs 109, and special tariff vouchers of Rs 998, and Rs 1098.

