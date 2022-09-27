Budget smartphone 'Vivo Y16' launched in India: Check price, specs and other details

New Delhi: Chinese smartphone manufacturer Vivo has launched its latest budget smartphone in India under its Y-Series. It is named as ‘Vivo Y16’, which is coming with a massie 5000 mAh battery, 6.51 inch screen with HD+ Display, dual rear camera setup and many more exciting feature. It will be available in two colours – Stellar Black and Drizzling Gold.

Vivo Y16 price and offer

The smartphone is starting at Rs 9,999 for the base variant of 3GB Ram and 32GB storage. While a higher variant of 4GB Ram and 64GB storage will cost Rs 12,499. The smartphone is available to purchase at VIVO India e-store and across all retail partner store.

Customers can avail cashback offers up to Rs 1000 with Kotak, IDFC, OneCard, Bank of Baroda, Federal, AU Banks across all retail partner stores. Besides, customers can avail Rs 750 cashback online through HDFC Debit and Credit cards.

Vivo Y16 features

Processor, Storage, and RAM

The smartphone will have a 6.51 inch HD+Display offering a wide and immersive view for binge-watching sessions. It has a side fingerprint scanner along with face wake feature for quick and efficient unlocking. VIVO Y16 body sports a flat frame with a 2.5D curve design with rounded corners that are symmetrical from both the front and back.

The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek P35 octo-core processor for handling daily tasks easily and providing a smooth and immersive experience. It will have Extended Ram 2.0 (4GB + 1GB Extended RAM) along with a triple card slot that supports memory expansion of up to 1TB.

Camera and Processor

Coming to the camera, it has an AI powered dual rear camera setup consisting of a 13 MP main camera and 2MP macro camera. Besides, a 5MP front camera is equiped to capture sharp and vivid images for capturing good moments. Another new feature is Super HDR and Aura screen light for clicking bright and high-resolution images.

Also Vivo Y16 runs on the latest Funtouch OS 12 that is based on the Android 12 platform. It also brings Multi Turbo and Ultra Game Mode that gives the smartphone an additional boost while gaming.