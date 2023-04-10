topStoriesenglish2593506
NewsTechnology
ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE (AI)

Can AI Detect Fake Sick Leave? Here's What You Need To Know

The study, which was first covered by The Economist, involves examining the vocal tics of 630 people, 111 of whom had colds.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Apr 10, 2023, 09:01 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Can AI Detect Fake Sick Leave? Here's What You Need To Know

New Delhi: Artificial intelligence (AI) is causing a stir in a variety of industries, and it is now prepared to address a persistent problem in the workplace: phoney sick days. A technique for determining whether someone has a cold has been devised by researchers at the Sardar Vallabhbhai National Institute of Technology in Surat.

The study, which was first covered by The Economist, involves examining the vocal tics of 630 people, 111 of whom had colds. To identify the presence of a cold, the researchers concentrated on harmonics, the vocal patterns in human speech. AI algorithms can detect the unusual pattern in a person's harmonics when they have a cold. (Also Read: This Employee Opt To Quit 6-Figure Salary Job Rather Than Return To Office Full-Time)

In the experiment, participants were asked to count from 1 to 40, discuss their weekend plans, and recite "The North Wind and the Sun," an Aesop story. The AI was 70 percent accurate in identifying a cold from these recordings. (Also Read: AI Artist Creates Image Of Bill Gates, Musk, Zuckerberg, Other  Billionaires as world's poorest- Check How They Look)

The main objective of the researchers was to make cold detection possible without a doctor's visit. But this technology may also be a game-changer for businesses trying to stop the practise of having workers make up an illness in order to get a day off.

This voice-based cold detection technology may only be the beginning of health-related advances as AI develops and finds new uses. Only time will tell how this technology may be incorporated into the workplace and how it may affect relationships between employees and employers.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: When 76 Jawans were martyred in the Naxalite attack in Dantewada in 2010
DNA Video
DNA: Another 'high flight' of ISRO in space
DNA Video
DNA: 'Chargesheet' against police in Jaipur serial blast case
DNA Video
DNA: 'Surrender plan' of fugitive Amritpal
DNA Video
DNA: The 'truth' of UPI transactions being expensive
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Why are doctors against 'right to health' in Rajasthan?
DNA Video
DNA: The passion of uniform made Agniveer
DNA Video
DNA: 'Project Report' of construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya
DNA Video
DNA: A volcano of anger erupts in Israel
DNA Video
DNA: Was there a delay from Congress's 'army of lawyers'?