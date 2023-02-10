topStoriesenglish2571689
NewsTechnology
CHATGPT

ChatGPT Can Pass US Medical Licensing Exam: Study

ChatGPT is unable to conduct online searches, unlike most chatbots. Instead, it produces text based on word relationships that are predicted by internal processes.

Last Updated: Feb 10, 2023, 11:05 AM IST|Source: ANI
  • ChatGPT can score at or around the roughly 60% passing threshold for USMLE.
  • The passing threshold each year is approximately 60 percent.
  • ChatGPT scored between 52.4% and 75.0% across the three USMLE exams.

Trending Photos

ChatGPT Can Pass US Medical Licensing Exam: Study

New Delhi: ChatGPT can score at or around the roughly 60 percent passing threshold for the United States Medical Licensing Exam (USMLE), with responses that make coherent, internal sense and contain frequent insights, according to a study by Tiffany Kung, Victor Tseng, and colleagues at AnsibleHealth that was published February 9, 2023, in the open-access journal PLOS Digital Health.

A large language model (LLM), or new artificial intelligence (AI) system, called ChatGPT is intended to produce writing that resembles that of a person by anticipating future word sequences. ChatGPT is unable to conduct online searches, unlike most chatbots. Instead, it produces text based on word relationships that are predicted by internal processes. (Also Read: Google Introduces Bard to Counter Rival ChatGPT; Here is How Netizens Reacted)

Kung and colleagues tested ChatGPT's performance on the USMLE, a highly standardized and regulated series of three exams (Steps 1, 2CK, and 3) required for medical licensure in the United States. (Also Read: Price Drop Alert! Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Gets Price Cut of Rs 8000: Check Discount Offer on Amazon and Flipkart)

Taken by medical students and physicians-in-training, the USMLE assesses knowledge spanning most medical disciplines, ranging from biochemistry, to diagnostic reasoning, to bioethics. After screening to remove image-based questions, the authors tested the software on 350 of the 376 public questions available from the June 2022 USMLE release.

After indeterminate responses were removed, ChatGPT scored between 52.4 percent and 75.0 percent across the three USMLE exams. The passing threshold each year is approximately 60 percent.

ChatGPT also demonstrated 94.6 percent concordance across all its responses and produced at least one significant insight (something that was new, non-obvious, and clinically valid) for 88.9 percent of its responses.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: When famous social worker Baba Amte died in 2008
DNA Video
DNA: Cow Hug Day on Valentine's Day..What an Idea Sirji!
DNA Video
DNA: Ground report of devastation in Turkey Exclusive
DNA Video
DNA: Salute the miracle in the midst of devastation in Turkey
DNA Video
DNA: The 'pleasant journey' of the most hi-tech expressway
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Earthquake in Turkey...it is necessary to be afraid
DNA Video
DNA: When freedom fighter Motilal Nehru died in 1931
DNA Video
DNA: India's big step towards indigenous power
DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News: February 04, 2023
DNA Video
DNA: Rocks dedicated to Shriram came from miles away