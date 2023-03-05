ChatGPT Grabs 100 Million Users In 2 Months; Left WhatsApp, Twitter Behind

New Delhi: The globe has been swept up in ChatGPT. The AI-powered chatbot is regarded as the following major technological advancement after the World Wide Web (the internet). The chatbot is the most downloaded technology due to ChatGPT's appeal to people of all ages. The World of Statistics reports that ChatGPT reached 100 million users worldwide in just two months. Due to this, ChatGPT has experienced the fastest consumer application growth rate in history.

The expansion of ChatGPT was compared by the World of Statistics to that of other technological advancements like WhatsApp, mobile phones, the internet, etc. (Also Read: THIS YouTuber Smashes Lamborghini Worth Over Rs 3 Crore Because Of...: Watch Viral Video)

It was discovered that it took 16 years for mobile phones to be used by 100 million people globally. In contrast, it took the telephone 75 years to reach 100 million users. In comparison, Facebook took 4.5 years, Instagram 2.5 years, Twitter 5 years, the World Wide Web 7 years, the Apple App Store 2 years, and iTunes 6.5 years to reach 100 million users. (Also Read: Important Money Deadlines In March 2023: Finish THESE Works In The Ongoing Month)

After becoming global, the Chinese video-sharing software TikTok took around nine months to achieve 100 million users.

According to a recent UBS survey, ChatGPT was utilised by an average of 13 million unique visitors daily in January, more than twice as many as in December.

In response to questions, ChatGPT can produce articles, essays, jokes, and even poetry. In late November, OpenAI, a private firm supported by Microsoft Corp., made it freely accessible to the general public.

OpenAI announced a $20 monthly subscription last month, initially available to users solely in the United States. In November 2022, San Francisco-based OpenAI released its most recent innovation, the ChatGPT chatbot. A chatbot is a piece of software created to replicate human-like discussions in response to user input.