New Delhi: Are you using Google’s Chrome OS or Mozilla Firefox? If yes, you must know that your system data could be at risk of a potential hacking attack. According to the Central government’s Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In), there are certain flaws in the software. CERT-In has marked the vulnerabilities as ‘high risk’. The security agency has also pointed out that the vulnerabilities could provide hackers access to user data. The flaws could also allow hackers to run codes on the victim’s system, as it helps them in bypassing security.

For the unversed, CERT-In is an Indian government-approved organization for upholding information technology (IT) security and is a well-renowned application security standard. The agency was started in 2004 by the Department of Information Technology for implementing the provisions of the 2008 Information Technology Amendment Act.

Vulnerability in Google Chrome

According to media reports, Google has also accepted the vulnerabilities present in its Chrome OS. The tech giant has urged Chrome OS users to update their systems to the latest version of Chrome OS to protect themselves from any potential hacking attack.

The vulnerability is present in the Chrome OS versions prior to 96.0.4664.209. Here are the names of vulnerabilities:

CVE-2021-43527

CVE-2022-1489

CVE-2022-1633

CVE-202-1636

CVE-2022-1859

CVE-2022-1867

CVE-2022-23308

Vulnerability in Mozilla Firefox

CERT-In has pointed out the flaws in the Mozilla Firefox iOS browser. The agency noted that the browser comes with “high risk" vulnerabilities. However, the bugs found by the agency are present in Firefox iOS versions prior to Firefox 101. Mozilla Firefox iOS browser users are requested to update the app to make sure that they remain safe from hacking attempts.

