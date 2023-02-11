CONFIRMED! OnePlus Not Going to Launch OnePlus 11 Pro and OnePlus 11T- Here's Why

New Delhi: The newest number series smartphones from OnePlus were announced for international regions, including India. The OnePlus 11 5G phone, powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 CPU, was introduced by the firm. For the Indian market, OnePlus also unveiled the mid-range OnePlus 11R.

Every year since the release of the OnePlus 7 series, the firm has released a "Pro" variant for its flagship phones. But will the OnePlus 11 series maintain the trend? No, is the response. There won't be a OnePlus 11 Pro or OnePlus 11T smartphone this year, according to OnePlus.

According to OnePlus, who confirmed this to Android Authority, the absence of a OnePlus 11T is a straightforward method of "streamlining the flagship range."

"We are streamlining the flagship portfolio in North America (and abroad) by deleting our Pro lineup starting with our 2023 lineup. For a device that is already "pro," in our perspective, you don't need to give it a "Pro" name, OnePlus told Android Authority.

It's unclear, though, whether the firm will release any other flagship phones in 2023. If OnePlus offers models other than the 'T', is unknown.

The OnePlus 11 5G is currently available for pre-order in India. The cost of the smartphone is Rs 56,999 upon launch. With ICICI Bank cards, buyers can receive a Rs 1,000 discount.

The phone's display is a 6.7-inch Samsung LTPO 3.0 AMOLED QHD+ screen. The phone's screen features a refresh rate of 120 Hz, a 20.1:9 aspect ratio, and a maximum brightness of 1300 nits. The gadget is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 CPU with an Adreno 740 GPU.

LPDDR5x RAM up to 16GB is included in the device. OnePlus 11 5G has a 5,000mAh battery inside. It supports 100-watt SuperVOOC quick charging. The smartphone comes pre-installed with Android 13 and Oxygen OS.