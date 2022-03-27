Content consumption in India changing rapidly- Short Video apps play an important role

New Delhi: Shortly after India’s infamous ban on multiple Chinese apps, the country’s social media landscape heralded a favourable moment for market players, existing and new, to capture the stage.

Needless to say, videos short or long-form are progressively becoming a significant part of every brand’s content marketing strategy.

"The evolution of social media is causing the human attention span to become shorter and shorter. So, putting to good use the power of short-form content by way of videos to get a leg up on your competition and help engage your audience is paramount in today’s times.

More than 50 million Indians use short video apps to browse short videos. After being launched globally just a few years ago, these short video-sharing apps have shot up exponentially in popularity. And that spurt allows brands get a slice of the viral achievement of the app.

Suffice to say, in today’s modern-day tech-based times, the video marketing trend is not going anywhere anytime soon. It has been reported that videos are shared at twice the rate than any other form of content and that based on a short form video that just about manages to catch the viewer’s attention, a significant percentage of people are convinced to buy or use a product or service.

Over fifty percent of companies are already using the video format as a marketing tool and a short video app is a good way to expand your video content and thereby your brand’s reach. It provides a fairly accessible way to integrate video into your existing marketing strategy if you are not already using video.

The social media revolution and evolution of short video content since 2020

Short video apps have proven to be a ground-breaking change for both businesses and influencers. Today, short-video applications are amongst the most oft-used and loved daily applications. And the reason is simple: It provides people with a new choice, ample stimulation, and marries well with today’s fast pace of life.

That’s why most online advertisers position short-form video apps at the head of their marketing strategy, a cost-effective way to engage and communicate with customers.

Businesses and influencers both leverage this enormous opportunity with more features (filters, stickers, etc.) and campaigns to keep the users engage and maintain the tempo of the excitement thus generated.

The short video apps space is chockfull with highly creative content, and today 7.2 out of 10 smartphone users have at least one short-video app.

The attention spans of consumers are getting shorter and shorter in this age of propinquity. They prefer fast conduits and yet those that provide sufficiently interesting data. With fun and innovative content, short videos, even with just 15 seconds or fewer, can convey brand messaging to a target audience remarkably.

These short video applications are encouraged by the Z Generation and Millennials. These users are allowed to dance, jump, lip-sync, and even create comedy skits with short-video apps.

With the rapid advent of digital technology, streaming and short-video platforms in recent years, content creation has grown tenfold. The continual digital revolution and constant content creation has opened a whole new revenue gateway for creators and influencers. Leading by example is Chingari, India’s home-grown short-video app, powered by $GARI that is actively spearheading Indian creators on the path of content monetization and creating waves in the social media ecosystem by integrating Web3 to the app.

Content creation as a career option has sprung up only in recent times and today creators in massive numbers are present on various platforms and have successfully achieved millions of followers, likes and shares on their content in the hope of garnering fame as a content creator.

However, not all have been very successful in monetizing their unique content. Even after making numerous reels or producing short videos for other platforms, upcoming creators i.e. less than 1M followers, almost never come under any brand’s sensor for promotional activities, and most of the short-video apps too have no monetary value to offer to these upcoming, talented creators for their efforts.

Many creators and users today want to choose content creation as a stable career path, and the short-video app Chingari powered by $GARI is helping them in achieving this goal exactly.

To exemplify, Santoshi, a Telugu creator on Chingari app is regularly creating entertaining videos and earning $GARI tokens on the app, while also garnering votes for herself to ultimately achieve the goal of becoming Chingari Superstar. More than 10k creators are actively making videos on the app and are in the game for the ultimate winner title of Chingari Superstars contest presented by KuCoin and winning $GARI Tokens worth Rs 1 Crore. The participants of Chingari Superstars contest also stand a chance to win $GARI Tokens worth Rs 2 crores. “This amount for a creator, especially in tier 2, 3 & 4 towns would help them procure better equipment to make higher quality videos, groom themselves and reach out to audiences across India,” informs Mr Sumit Ghosh, the co-founder and CEO of Chingari app.

He added, “Chingari powered by $GARI is heading the Web3 revolution in the social media space. It is offering upcoming creators and users a platform to create entertaining videos and earn in $GARI Tokens, boosting the content creators’ economy in India. People who are empowered with a certain skill-set and proficiency are seeking to monetize their content and Chingari is giving them a platform to showcase their talent, create videos and earn from them.”

Presently, content creators have become trend setters and Chingari powered by $GARI is helping this digital tribe in every way possible. The Web3 ecosystem is destined to bring in an uprising in content creation and monetization. The omnipresent digitalisation has further triggered brand-new sensibilities in India’s rural population. They are genuinely interested in sharing their vast treasure troves of knowledge and skills with everyone, engage with audiences across India and Chingari gives them the chance to do so in their local language.

