Customer Receives Old Laptop Instead Of New From Flipkart Republic Day Sale; Company Responds

New Delhi: A Flipkart customer from Madhya Pradesh, Souro Mukherjee, expressed disappointment after allegedly receiving an old and dusty laptop instead of the new one he ordered during Flipkart's Republic Day sale. Mukherjee, who purchased a laptop worth Rs 1.13 lakh, documented the unboxing process, capturing the moment the delivery agent unwrapped a seemingly used laptop.

Upon unboxing, Mukherjee discovered that the laptop delivered was a silver model, contrary to the black one he had ordered. Both Mukherjee and the delivery agent expressed doubts about the laptop being used.

The video showed a thick layer of dust on the laptop's screen and keyboard, indicating that it might not be a new product. Furthermore, Mukherjee claimed that the laptop was from a different company and not the Asus model he ordered.

I ordered a brand new Asus Laptop from Flipkart in this Republic Day sale and I received some old discarded laptop.

Never trust products ordered from online platforms. @flipkartsupport @Flipkart #flipkartscam pic.twitter.com/EMEBBhnh2V January 14, 2024

Flipkart's Response

Responding to Mukherjee's post, Flipkart expressed regret over the incident and assured him that they would resolve the issue.

User's Reactions

However, other users on the platform shared similar experiences of receiving products different from what they ordered. Some users criticized Flipkart for alleged fraudulent practices, citing instances where return requests were denied, leading to further dissatisfaction among customers.

In its response to Mukherjee, Flipkart cautioned against sharing order-specific or personal details on social media platforms and urged users to communicate via direct message to ensure the security of their information.

Meanwhile, other X users shared their own experiences and expressed concerns about the authenticity of products received from online platforms. Some users canceled their orders based on Mukherjee's post, highlighting the ripple effect of such incidents on customer trust.