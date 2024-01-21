trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2712128
Customer Receives Old Laptop Instead Of New From Flipkart Republic Day Sale; Company Responds

Upon unboxing, Mukherjee discovered that the laptop delivered was a silver model, contrary to the black one he had ordered.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 21, 2024, 12:08 PM IST
New Delhi: A Flipkart customer from Madhya Pradesh, Souro Mukherjee, expressed disappointment after allegedly receiving an old and dusty laptop instead of the new one he ordered during Flipkart's Republic Day sale. Mukherjee, who purchased a laptop worth Rs 1.13 lakh, documented the unboxing process, capturing the moment the delivery agent unwrapped a seemingly used laptop.

Upon unboxing, Mukherjee discovered that the laptop delivered was a silver model, contrary to the black one he had ordered. Both Mukherjee and the delivery agent expressed doubts about the laptop being used. (Also Read: LIC Unveils Jeevan Dhara II: Check Benefits, Features, And More)

The video showed a thick layer of dust on the laptop's screen and keyboard, indicating that it might not be a new product. Furthermore, Mukherjee claimed that the laptop was from a different company and not the Asus model he ordered. (Also Read: Donations For Ram Mandir Now Eligible For Income Tax Deduction)

Flipkart's Response

Responding to Mukherjee's post, Flipkart expressed regret over the incident and assured him that they would resolve the issue.

User's Reactions

However, other users on the platform shared similar experiences of receiving products different from what they ordered. Some users criticized Flipkart for alleged fraudulent practices, citing instances where return requests were denied, leading to further dissatisfaction among customers.

In its response to Mukherjee, Flipkart cautioned against sharing order-specific or personal details on social media platforms and urged users to communicate via direct message to ensure the security of their information.

Meanwhile, other X users shared their own experiences and expressed concerns about the authenticity of products received from online platforms. Some users canceled their orders based on Mukherjee's post, highlighting the ripple effect of such incidents on customer trust.

