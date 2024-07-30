Delhi Metro: How To Recharge Metro Card On WhatsApp? Follow THESE Simple Steps

New Delhi: Good news for Delhites! WhatsApp, an instant messaging app, has announced the metro card recharge feature for Delhi Metro commuters across the Delhi NCR region.

Notably, android and iOS users can find quick access to the chatbot by tapping on the payments section on their WhatsApp. Using the same ticketing and chatbot services, commuters can also access the metro card recharge service in both English and Hindi language by sending 'Hi' to +91 96508 55800 or by scanning the QR code.

The DMRC's ticketing service via WhatsApp is accessible on all lines in the Delhi National Capital Region, including Gurugram Rapid Metro.

How To Recharge Metro Card On WhatsApp?

Step 1: Save the Delhi Metro WhatsApp number +91-8624888568 as a contact on your phone.

Step 2: Open WhatsApp and initiate a conversation with the saved number.

Step 3: Send a "Hi" message to the chatbot to begin the process.

Step 4: The chatbot will guide you through each step of the recharge procedure.

Step 5: Write your metro card number and recharge amount, then select your preferred payment method, such as UPI, debit card, or credit card.

Step 6: Follow the on-screen instructions to complete the payment.

To recall, WhatsApp had enabled the QR ticketing system across all DMRC routes including the Gurugram Rapid Metro. The chatbot service provides passengers with instant information and support, including details on train schedules, fares, and station information.

Over the last few months, several other states including Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Nagpur, and Pune have also integrated WhatsApp into their transport services, enabling a convenient transit experience for millions of commuters in these cities. (With Inputs From ANI)