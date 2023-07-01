DMRC Launches Mobile App For Seamless Metro Ticket Generation On The Go

In a bid to make travelling more convenient and quick for the people in the national capital, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has launched a dedicated mobile application that will help them to generate hassle-free mobile-based QR code tickets across its entire metro network. The application named DMRC TRAVEL was formally launched by DMRC Managing Director, Vikas Kumar, from the Metro Bhawan in the presence of senior officials. Passengers downloading the DMRC mobile application can directly purchase their Metro tickets from their smartphones. They can also avail of other features like recharging their Metro smart cards, calculating fares and finding station-related information among others.

DMRC launched a dedicated mobile app for its passengers with the name 'DMRC TRAVEL' for generating convenient and hassle-free mobile QR tickets for travelling across its network. The app was formally launched today by Dr. Vikas Kumar, MD/DMRC in the presence of senior officials. pic.twitter.com/ijxjaxVbn1 — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation I _____ _____ ______ (@OfficialDMRC) June 30, 2023

While the application is initially available for download for Android users, it will be later available for the iOS platform as well, allowing a wider range of users to experience the Quick Response (QR)-code ticketing.



The application will help passengers directly generate Metro tickets through their smartphones, thus eliminating the need to queue up at ticket counters or near vending machines. This will not only provide a quick and efficient service but will also save a lot of time for the passengers.

Know the DMRC TRAVEL app

With Delhi Metro's latest mobile application, passengers will be now able to directly buy tickets from their smartphones and thus will save a lot of time while commuting. Those using the application will have the freedom to choose their preferred payment options from UPI, credit/debit cards, and digital wallets.

Besides ticket booking, the application will also come with a few other features like a travel planner, fare calculator, station information, and smart card recharge. Passengers can also view their route information from the beginning of their journey till the end, and also their transaction history through the app.

The step has been taken to enhance the overall travel experience for Delhi Metro commuters.