Domino's India data hacked? Leaked data including phone numbers of 18 crore orders exposed on dark web

After Air India, Domino’s India has become a victim of a major data leak as more than 18 crore orders’ data has been put up on dark web for sale as a searchable database, allowing hackers to track and trace users from their verified locations.

Last month, Domino’s India suffered a massive data breach wherein sensitive information such as phone numbers, names, and payment information including credit cards were compromised.

Alon Gal, the CTO of Hudson Rock, a cybersecurity firm had earlier confirmed that the data was sold at around Rs 4.5 crore (10 Bitcoin).

The present leaks include data details such as names, email addresses, mobile numbers, and GPS coordinates related to Domino’s orders.

Rajshekhar Rajagarhia, an independent cybersecurity researcher tweeted, “ Data of 18 Crore orders of Domino’s India has become public. Hacker created a search engine on Dark Web. If you have ever ordered Domino’s India online, your data might be leaked. Data include Name, Email, Mobile, GPS Location etc.”

He further revealed that the worst part of this alleged breach is that people are using this data to spy on people. Anybody can easily search any mobile number and can check a person's past locations with date and time. This seems like a real threat to privacy.

Besides this, on May 21, the data of more than 45 lakh users of global airlines including Air India have been compromised. This includes personal data such as credit card details and passport information.

