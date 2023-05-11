Elderly Woman Separated By Family, Google Translate Helped Her Reunite - Here's How

New Delhi: The 68-year-old woman, was eager to spend time with her family and take in the grandeur of the holy site when she left on a pilgrimage to Kedarnath. But when she became separated from her loved ones in the congested environment, things took a drastic turn. She resorted to technology for assistance because she couldn't speak the language and felt lost and lonely.

She eventually managed to talk with strangers who assisted her in getting in touch with her family with the help of Google Translate. (Also Read: Google Pixel 7a vs Pixel 6a Features Compared: In Pics)

The woman was from Andhra Pradesh and spoke Telugu fluently, but neither Hindi nor English came naturally to her. According to a PTI story, the woman lost contact with her family on the way home from Kedarnath because of the terrible weather. (Also Read: National Technology Day: Top 7 Technology Trends For 2023 In India - Check Out)

The woman was in a frazzled state of mind in the Gaurikund shuttle parking lot, and the cops who found her informed the news agency. In Hindi or English, the woman was unable to converse with the police officers.

"When we attempted to speak with her, it became clear that she was unable to do so in either Hindi or English. According to Sub Inspector Ramesh Chandra Belwal, she was only speaking Telugu. We conveyed to her that she will be reunited with her family by making gestures. We provided her with some refreshments and used Google Translate to help us understand what she was attempting to communicate, the speaker continued.

When the police called the Telugu number the woman had given them, they learned that her relatives lived in Sonprayag, which is over 8 kilometres from Gaurikund, the location where the old woman had been abandoned. The woman's family was desperately looking for her, and the police were able to speak with them through Google Translate.

The police organised a vehicle and escorted the woman to Sonprayag to be reunited with her family as soon as the location of the woman's family was established, the officer informed the news agency.