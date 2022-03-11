हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Elon Musk

Elon Musk, Grimes welcome second baby ‘Exa Dark Siderael’; plan to have more in future

Elon Musk and Grimes also have a 22-month-old son –  X Æ A-Xii.  

Elon Musk, Grimes welcome second baby ‘Exa Dark Siderael’; plan to have more in future

New Delhi: Billionaire Elon Musk and singer-songwriter Grimes has secretly welcomed their second baby in December 2021 via surrogate. The baby’s full name is Exa Dark Siderael, revealed Grimes, 33. However, the couple has nicknamed their baby ‘Y’.

Grimes made the revelation to People Magazine, who obtained her quotes for Vanity Fair’s April 2022 issue. Speaking to the outlet, she explained her daughter’s unique name and said that Exa refers to a supercomputing term, exaFLOPS, while Dark represents "the unknown." 

"People fear it but truly it’s the absence of photons. Dark matter is the beautiful mystery of our universe," she explained, adding that ‘Siderael’, the third part of Y’s full name, is pronounced "sigh-deer-ee-el". 

She noted that the word "a more elven" spelling of sidereal, which she defined as "the true time of the universe, star time, deep space time, not our relative earth time." 

The 33-year old singer also pointed out that she was "fighting" to name her daughter Odysseus Musk, because "A girl named Odysseus is my dream." However, she and Musk finally settled on Exa Dark Siderael instead.

Grimes also has a 22-month-old son –  X Æ A-Xii – with Tesla CEO, Elon Musk. The duo had announced their separation in September 2021 after three years togethers. But it appears that the two are back together. 

"There’s no real word for it," she said, adding "I would probably refer to him as my boyfriend, but we’re very fluid. We live in separate houses. We’re best friends. We see each other all the time.... We just have our own thing going on, and I don’t expect other people to understand it."She added that she and Musk are happy together, telling the outlet, "This is the best it`s ever been. ... We just need to be free." Also Read: Russia-Ukraine War: Russia bans export of 200 products in retaliation to Western sanctions

The couple plans to raise more kids in the upcoming future. Grimes told the publication that she and Musk plan to have more children too: "We`ve always wanted at least three or four. Also Read: Prabha Narasimhan appointed as Colgate-Palmolive India CEO

- With IANS inputs. 

