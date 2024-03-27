Elon Musk Set To Roll Out Its Grok AI For All X Premium Subscribers This Week

New Delhi: In a bid to take on OpenAI's ChatGPT, Billionaire Elon Musk has announced that xAI's chatbot, Grok, will soon be accessible to all premium subscribers of the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has revealed the development in a post on X. To recall, Elon Musk has recently taken legal action against OpenAI and its CEO Sam Altman, alleging a deviation from the startup's initial objective of creating AI for the betterment of humanity.

“Later this week, Grok will be enabled for all premium subscribers (not just premium+),” the X owner informed. Last week, Musk-run xAI made its AI chatbot Grok available in the open-source mode for developers and researchers. (Also Read: Digital Markets Act: EU Starts Probe Into Apple, Meta, Google Under New Digital Law)

“We are releasing the weights and architecture of our 314 billion parameter Mixture-of-Experts model, Grok-1,” said the company in a blog post. The AI chatbot is now available on the open-source developer platform GitHub.

Last year, xAI extended Grok to India and 46 other countries, including Australia, Canada, Malaysia, New Zealand, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Singapore. The microblogging platform has already rolled out access to its Grok AI (beta) to Premium+ subscribers in the US. (Also Read: iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus Get Price Cuts In India On Flipkart, Starting At Rs 56,999)

According to the latest data from Sensor Tower, X usage in the US went down 18 per cent (year-over-year), and down 23 per cent since Musk's acquisition in October 2022. (With Inputs From IANS)