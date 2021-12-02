हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Elon Musk

Elon Musk takes jibe at Parag Agrawal, Jack Dorsey with Stalin meme

Elon Musk has shared a meme on current Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal and former chief Jack Dorsey.

Elon Musk takes jibe at Parag Agrawal, Jack Dorsey with Stalin meme

New Delhi: After acknowledging the contribution of "Indian talent" in the US, tech billionaire Elon Musk has shared a meme on Twitter`s leaders -- Parag Agrawal and Jack Dorsey.

The meme comprised two pictures -- one showing Twitter`s new CEO Agrawal as former USSR leader Joseph Stalin with outgoing CEO Jack Dorsey, and the second showing Agrawal smiling while Dorsey missing from the frame.

The first image illustrates Jack Dorsey in the role of Nikolay Yezhov, a close Stalin friend who was later assassinated under his orders.

The original photo used in the meme was taken in 1930 near the Moscow Canal.

Recently, Musk had said that the US benefits greatly from India`s talent, while reverting to a tweet by Stripe CEO Patrick Collison.

Parag Agrawal will take over from Jack Dorsey as the CEO of Twitter in 2022. Agrawal joins a select group of CEOs of Indian origin heading big technology companies in the US. They include Sundar Pichai, who heads Google and its parent company Alphabet, Microsoft`s Satya Nadella, IBM`s Arvind Krishna, and Adobe`s Shantanu Narayen.

Dorsey will remain a member of the Board until his term expires at the 2022 meeting of stockholders. Also Read: PM Kisan 10th instalment: Farmers could get Rs 2000 by Dec 15, check how to add name

Agrawal has been with Twitter for more than a decade, and has served as its Chief Technology Officer since 2017. Also Read: Anand Rathi Wealth IPO: Check latest GMP, subscription status

Live TV

#mute

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Elon MuskJack DorseyParag AgrawalJoseph StalinNikolay Yezhov
Next
Story

iPhone 13 lineup demand has weakened, says Apple: Report

Must Watch

PT23M45S

Omicron's mutation rate more than doubled - Health Ministry