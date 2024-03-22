New Delhi: A new feature has been added by X, previously known as Twitter which allows users to explore job opportunities directly on the microblogging platform. This feature competes with job search and networking platforms such as Microsoft's LinkedIn, Naukri, and Indeed. The addition of this new feature aligns with Elon Musk's ambition to transform X into the "everything app".

Web developer Nima Owji posted about the new job search feature which lets users filter results based on experience level. Moreover, users can also search for jobs at specific companies. Notably, both of these features are already present on LinkedIn. (Also Read: Instagram Down: Check Funniest Memes For Social Media App's Outage)

"#X keeps working on the search filters for the job search! You'll also be able to choose the seniority and also search for jobs from specific companies," Owji mentioned in his post. (Also Read: Fujifilm Instax Mini 99 Instant Camera Launches in India; Check Price And Features)

You'll also be able to choose the seniority and also search for jobs from specific companies! https://t.co/6UZ8B2cQsq pic.twitter.com/TzDVjNarUR — Nima Owji (@nima_owji) March 21, 2024

Doge Designer reposted the post, which was later shared by X CEO Elon Musk. X had announced last month that over 1 million companies on the platform were seeking to recruit candidates.

In addition to evolving into a job search platform, X is also exploring various avenues to facilitate user connections. Earlier, X introduced a new feature allowing Android users to start audio and video calls directly within the app.

Furthermore, it's important to note that the job search feature is not entirely new. It has been available on the platform for a few months but exclusively accessible through the web interface.