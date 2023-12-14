New Delhi: In a recent announcement, Elon Musk-led xAI has introduced its generative AI-based chatbot, Grok AI, to India and 46 other countries, including Pakistan, Australia, Canada, New Zealand, Singapore, and Sri Lanka. This move comes after last week's update from Musk-owned X (formerly Twitter), revealing the availability of Grok for Premium+ subscribers in the US.

Subscription Price Details For Indian Users

Indian users keen on accessing Grok will need to subscribe to X Premium+, costing Rs 1,300 monthly or Rs 13,600 annually, similar to users in other parts of the world. (Also Read: Google Maps Introduces Fuel-Saving Feature For Indian Users: Check How To Use It)

Grok AI's Unique Features

Grok, designed to answer questions with a touch of wit and a rebellious streak, stands out in the chatbot market. Leveraging real-time information from X, Grok aims to tackle questions that other AI chatbots currently reject. (Also Read: In PIcs: Features Of Rs 50, Rs 200, Rs 500, And Rs 2,000 Currency Notes - Check)

The chatbot is powered by xAI's proprietary large language model, Grok-0, boasting 33 billion parameters, surpassing the capabilities of ChatGPT based on the GPT 3.5 language model (free version).

Controversies Surrounding Grok's Launch

Since its introduction in the US, Grok has faced controversy. In one instance, when asked to roast Elon Musk, Grok, true to its rebellious nature, referred to Musk as a 'delicate flower' and questioned various aspects of his actions, including his obsession with 'x' and the changes made to X since its acquisition last year.

Addressing Political Concerns

Some users have raised concerns about Grok not aligning with Musk's political views. Responding to criticism, Musk acknowledged the issue and stated that immediate steps are being taken to make Grok more politically neutral.