Festive Bonanza For iPhone Users! Now They Can Send Photos Videos In High Quality

New Delhi: With regular updates, WhatsApp continues to enhance the user experience. This time, the popular messaging platform has brought a new feature to iOS that is catering to the needs of iPhone users who value high-quality media sharing and streamlined chat management.

Sharing High-Quality Images Through WhatsApp

This new feature allows iOS users to send photos and videos as documents, ensuring that the original quality of their media is preserved during transmission. While this capability was previously available for Android users, it is now making its way to iOS devices as well.

WABetaInfo revealed that the latest WhatsApp beta for iOS 23.23.1.74 update, accessible through the TestFlight app, has made this feature available to some iOS users.

Users can now choose photos and videos from their gallery and send them as documents, bypassing the typical compression that often leads to a loss in quality.

According to a screenshot shared by WABetaInfo, the app now permits the sharing of documents up to 2GB in size. This update represents a significant enhancement in media sharing for iOS users, addressing previous challenges encountered when trying to send high-quality photos or videos.

The option to send photos and videos as documents is a welcome development for photographers, videographers, and anyone keen on preserving the original quality of their media.

Although the feature is currently accessible to a limited number of users who have installed the latest WhatsApp updates for iOS, it is expected to roll out to more users gradually over the upcoming weeks.

WhatsApp's Archive Community Group Chats

In addition to this exciting update, WhatsApp is introducing another feature that allows users to archive community group chats. This new feature adds an "archive chat" action within the community group chat menu, providing users with greater control over managing their community group chats by allowing them to archive these conversations.