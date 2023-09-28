Flipkart Big Billion Days 2023: Smartphone Prices And Offers Revealed! Check

New Delhi: India’s homegrown e-commerce marketplace Flipkart's annual flagship event --Big Billion Days - will go live from next week (Monday, October 8).

The 7 day event will see offers from a wide range of products such as mobile, TVs & Appliances, Electronics & Accessories, Fashion, Beauty, Food, Toys, Baby Care, Home & Kitchen, Furniture, Grocery and more.

Flipkart consumers shopping during The Big Billion Days will be able to avail a 10% instant discount through their ICICI, Axis and Kotak Bank Credit Cards. Furthermore, no-cost EMIs will be made available to consumers through offers from Bajaj Finserv. Flipkart has also partnered with Paytm to offer assured cashback to consumers paying through Paytm Wallet and Paytm UPI.

"The Big Billion Day Sale brings offers that would be hard to find on any other day. These deals include 50-80 per cent discounts on electronics and related accessories. Buy the latest tablets during the Big Billion Days to get up to 70 per cent off on your preferred device. You also get up to 80 per cent off on TVs and other appliances. Get up to 75 per cent off on 4K TVs and refrigerators. With such exciting offers on display, you may get spoiled for choice when it comes to upgrading your mobile or laptop. If that’s not what you’re looking for you can browse through to look at washing machines, ACs, Printers, Mobile Covers, and screen guards," said Flipkart.

You can go to Flipkart Big Billion Days 2023 page and find out the prices and discounts on latest smartphones that the company has now revealed.