Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: Poco X3 Pro, Moto G40 Fusion prices reduced; check other deals

Flipkart has come up with a Big Billion Days sale and it saw a price cut of smartphones such as Poco X3 Pro and Moto G40 Fusion.

The annual Flipkart sale will offer some of the greatest discounts on popular smartphones. Flipkart has yet to release all of the facts about its smartphone discounts, but it has begun to do so one by one.

Flipkart Big Billion Days sale offers know so far:

Poco X3 Pro price: The Flipkart sale offers a significant discount on the Poco X3 Pro. This high-performance phone will be available at a Rs 2,000 discount. As a result, the base variant will be priced at Rs 16,999. The price of the higher-tier variant with 8GB RAM has yet to be revealed by Flipkart.

Motorola Edge 20 Fusion price: The base variant of the recently introduced Motorola Edge 20 Fusion will be offered at a discounted price of Rs 19,999. The smartphone is normally priced at Rs 21, 649 for the base model with 6GB of RAM. The variant with 8GB RAM costs Rs 22,999.

Motorola G40 Fusion price: During the Flipkart sale, the Moto G40 Fusion will be available at a starting price of Rs 12,999. This is most likely the pricing of the 4GB RAM base model. On Flipkart, the G40 Fusion costs Rs 14,649 in most cases.

Moto G60 price: During the Flipkart sale, the Moto G60 is also available at a discounted price of Rs 15,999. The phone is normally priced at Rs 18,149. A 108MP camera, a 120Hz display, a 6000mAh battery, and a Snapdragon 720G CPU are all included in this model.

Asus ROG Phone 3 price: The Asus ROG Phone 3, which was the company's flagship offering in India last year, costs Rs 34,999. The ROG Phone 3 is a full-featured gaming phone with specific features and specifications.

Live TV

#mute