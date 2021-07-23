Flipkart Big Saving Days 2021: Check deals on Apple, Samsung smartphones, bank offers and more

New Delhi: Flipkart is back again with its Big Saving Days 2021 that will start on July 25. The five-day sale that will aim to give Amazon Prime Day sale a run for its money in India, will end on July 29. During the five days, Flipkart will be offering scores of deals on smartphones, laptops, consumer electronics, clothing and other categories. You can also expect flash sales that will add icing to the cake.

Flipkart Big Saving Days sale: Smartphone offers

During the Flipkart Big Saving Days, Apple iPhone 12 will be selling at Rs 67,999. The Apple branded smartphone with an MRP of Rs 79,999 is currently retailing at Rs 70,900 on the ecommerce portal.

However, the biggest discount that Flipkart is offering is on Motorola Razr. The foldable smartphone will be selling at Rs 54,999 during the sale, a discount worth Rs 95,000 from its MRP of Rs 1,49,999.

Meanwhile, customers can buy Galaxy F12 will and Realme C25 at Rs 9,999 each by using the ICICI bank offer.

In the budget range of smartphones, the Infinix Smart HD 2021 will retail at Rs 6,499 during the five-day sale. The device is currently retailing at Rs 6,499 on Flipkart.

Flipkart Big Saving Days 2021 bank offers

Flipkart has partnered with a few banks to offer additional discounts and cashback on purchases made during the Big Saving Days 2021. For instance, ICICI Bank customers will get a 10% discount on purchases during the five-day sale.

Flipkart Big Saving Days sale timings

Flipkart's Big Saving Days will begin at July 24's midnight for Flipkart Plus members while non-Flipkart customers can shop from 12am onwards on July 25. Customers can also pre-book a few deals by paying Rs 1.