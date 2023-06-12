Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale 2023: iPhone 13 Available At Bumper Discount - Check Offers

New Delhi: The app and website for Flipkart's Big Saving Days are currently active. The moment is right if you want to purchase a new smartphone. In the ongoing sale, the online retailer is offering a discount on the iPhone 13. The smartphone's 128GB variant, which had a starting price of Rs 69,900, is now being offered in the sale for 15 percent less, or 58,999 rupees.

iPhone 13 Price

Currently, the 256GB and 512GB storage options for the iPhone 13 are priced at Rs 68,999 and Rs 88,999 respectively on Flipkart.

Bank Offers

Additionally, a consumer can take advantage of several bank promotions while buying an iPhone 13. This includes 5 percent off and 10 percent off, respectively, with a Flipkart Axis Bank credit card and an SBI Bank credit card.

Exchange Offers

Exchange offers are also available for the Apple iPhone 13. According to the e-tailer's listing page, an exchange offer of up to Rs 35,000 is available. Although the final discount will depend on the brand, model, storage, operational state, and more of the old phone.

iPhone 13 Specifications

The 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display on the Apple iPhone 13 and the potent A15 Bionic CPU make it the company's flagship model. The smartphone has two 12-megapixel back cameras that can capture 4K Dolby Vision HDR films. A 12MP TrueDepth front camera with Night mode is also included for stunning selfies.

Apple claims that the device can play videos for up to 17 hours. The iPhone 13 is a great option for people looking for a premium Apple iPhone experience on a budget thanks to its specs that are equivalent to those of the Apple iPhone 14 but at a reduced price point.

The iPhone 13 was introduced in 2021 alongside the iPhone 13 Pro and mini, at a starting price of Rs 79,900.