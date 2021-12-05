Flipkart Sale: iPhone 12 gets a massive price cut, here’s how to avail the discount

New Delhi: The Apple iPhone 12 is available at a significant discount during Flipkart's Big Bachat Dhamaal sale, which runs from December 4 to 6. During the deal, the base 64GB iPhone 12 is available for Rs 55,999 (down from Rs 65,900), and the 128GB variant is available for Rs 61,999 (down from Rs 70,900). Customers can choose between Red and Blue colours at the time of writing this post, as the Black colour choice is currently unavailable. This device does not have a 256GB storage option on the platform.

Flipkart is also giving a slew of sale bargains as part of its Big Bachat Dhamaal, bringing the iPhone 12's retail price even lower. Customers can pick between a Rs 16,050 exchange offer or a 20% discount with an Amex Network Card (only first transaction) from ICICI Bank, IndusInd Bank, or SBI. Users of Canara Bank credit and debit cards will receive a 10% instant discount, or EMI payment options will be available. The standard EMI payment is Rs 2,119 per month, but there is no option for no-EMI payment.

Users can also get the iPhone 12 with a year of 'Servify Protect by Apple Care Services,' which covers accidental and liquid damage. Your iPhone's accessories and battery service are also covered. The cost was Rs 7,079, bringing the total to Rs 69,078.

The standard iPhone 12 features a 6.1-inch OLED display and 5G connectivity. It sports a dual-camera arrangement at the rear, with two 12MP sensors capable of shooting 4K video. The notch on the front panel holds a 12MP camera as well as Face unlock sensors. The iPhone 12 is powered by Apple's proprietary A14 Bionic chipset. The phone is also dust and water resistant, with an IP68 grade. Customers should be aware that a charging brick is not included in the box.

