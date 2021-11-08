Flipkart unveils "Love it or Return It" programme: All you need to know

New Delhi: Flipkart has unveiled a new "Love it or Return It" programme that allows buyers in India to try out a premium smartphone for 15 days before returning it for a full refund of the purchase price.

Initially, Flipkart is collaborating with Samsung to provide customers with the opportunity to test Samsung foldable devices such as the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3. Customers can place a purchase on Flipkart and test the gadget for up to 15 days before returning it if they are displeased with the smartphone for any reason.

Customers will receive a full refund on the smartphone purchase price, which will be returned to their bank account, following a quality check to guarantee the item is in perfect working order.

Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune, Delhi, Mumbai, Gurugram, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Chennai, and Vadodara are among the cities where Flipkart's "Love it or Return It" offer is accessible.

The offer comes at a time when luxury smartphones are in high demand across the country. The 'Love it or Return it' policy, according to the e-commerce behemoth, would deliver a "confident buying experience" while also assuring answers for individual client needs.

Speaking about the new programme, Arief Mohamad, Senior Director - Mobiles, Flipkart, said, “We are giving the consumer an option to experience the smartphone of their choice in person, to decide if it’s the right choice for them." Samsung also lauded the partnership and said customers can now access these revolutionary devices via the “innovative programme."

Click on the Flipkart return request weblink to get a refund or a return. After that, enter the IMEI number to make sure it's valid and log in to the app. Users will be required to provide personal information as well as financial information.

A ticket number will be produced after a successful submission, and an email will be sent with instructions on how to download the software to diagnose the phone and ensure it is in working order.

After a satisfactory diagnostic, logistics personnel will contact you to arrange for the item to be picked up. An authorised representative will collect the device after a physical QC. Within seven working days, customers will receive a refund.

