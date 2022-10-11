Flipkart vs Amazon Diwali sale: Apple iPhone 14, iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11 prices, discount offers compared

Flipkart Big Diwali sale is here and it will continue till October 16. On the other hand, the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale has also entered its third week. Both e-commerce retailers have been offering discounts and bank offers on the purchase of smartphones including Apple iPhone 14, iPhone 13, iPhone 12, and iPhone 11. However, sometimes users prefer shopping from certain websites and may miss out on the opportunities/discounts being offered by others. Therefore, we have compared the Apple iPhone prices for you so that you can take an informed decision before buying the premium smartphone.

Apple iPhone 14 price: Apple iPhone 14's 128GB storage variant comes with 6GB RAM and is priced at Rs 79,900 each on Flipkart and Amazon. While Amazon is delivering the device for free, Flipkart is charging Rs 29 as a secure packaging fee. Now coming to the offers, Flipkart is offering a cashback of 5% on Flipkart Axis Bank Card users, thus bringing down the effective price to Rs 75,905. There are no discounted offers for other banks' credit and debit cards. On the other hand, Amazon is offering a discount of 10% up to Rs 1250 on EMI transactions and a discount of up to Rs 1000 on non-EMI transactions, thus bringing down the effective price to Rs 78,740. The discount is applicable to credit/debit card holders of ICICI Bank, Axis Bank and Citi Bank. Thus, if you have a Flipkart-Axis Bank card, go to the Flipkart deal and if you have cards listed on Amazon offer, go to Amazon to get your iPhone 14.

Apple iPhone 13 price: The iPhone 13 (128GB) is priced at Rs 59,990+Rs 29 secure packaging fee on Flipkart under Big Diwali Sale and Rs 64,900 on Amazon. Flipkart is offering 10% discount up to Rs 1250 on Kotak Bank and SBI Credit Cards, bringing down the effective price to Rs 58,769. On Amazon, the 10 per cent discount up to Rs 1250 is applicable to credit/debit card holders of ICICI Bank, Axis Bank and Citi Bank, thus taking the effective price to Rs 63,650. Now, you already know about the better deal between the two.

Apple iPhone 12 price: It's surprising to see not much difference in the price of iPhone 13 and iPhone 12 on Flipkart as it is offering the iPhone 12 (128GB) for Rs 60,990+Rs 29 (Rs 61,019). On Amazon, the device is priced at Rs 53,490 under the Great Indian Festival offer. Since both the e-commerce platforms are offering a 10 per cent discount using credit/debit cards of respective banks, it's better to get iPhone 12 from Amazon at Rs 52,240 after a discount.

Apple iPhone 11 price: The 128GB variant of the device is priced at Rs 43,019 (including Rs 29 secure packaging fee) at Flipkart. After the 10 per cent discount using SBI/Kotak cards, the device gets an effective price of Rs 41,769. The device is out of stock on Amazon at the time of publishing this story.