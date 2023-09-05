Garena Free Fire India Launch Postponed: Gaming Company Gives This Main Reason Of Delay

New Delhi: Garena Free Fire India game which is scheduled to launch on September 5, today in the country has been postponed for now, as announced by the gaming company. Moreover, no new date has been announced for the launch. In a statement, the company stated “to ensure we can offer the best possible experience to all of our Free Fire India fans from the start, we will postpone the launch by a few more weeks.”

The gaming company made the announcement on its official Facebook and Instagram page. Indians are excitedly waiting for the launch of Garena Free Fire India which is a royale battle game. The company added that they are focusing to fully localization of the gaming servers for complete experience to Indian users while following the guidelines of the Indian government.

“We would like to thank our Free Fire India community for your support, and hope that you will bear with us while we work on bringing you the ultimate battle royale experience,” the company added.

Garena Free Fire is a competitor of Battleground Mobile India (erstwhile PUBG mobile) which was banned in India until May 2023 when the Indian government decided to life-off the ban.

Indian fans are eagerly waiting for the launch of a popular royale battle game in the country. Since the announcement of the launch, a hype has generated on social media platforms, fans flooding memes and posts regarding the upcoming launch.

The move of delaying the launch is unexpected as Garena has opened the pre-registration for the game on September 3.

Garena Free fire is a free to play battle royale game developed and published by Garena. It was first released on December 8, 2017 and available for both Android and iOS. Since then, it has been downloaded over 1 billion times, marking one of the most popular mobile games in the world.