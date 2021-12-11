Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes December 11: Check how to receive free items, diamonds

New Delhi: Garena Free Fire comes out with new redemption codes to offer users get exclusive in-game experiences for free, almost every day. Users can avail of daily redemption codes to make the game more exciting with free rewards that include a wide variety of cosmetics like clothes, skins, and more.

Besides redeeming daily codes, users can also get Garena Free Fire exclusive gifts at no cost by completing and winning Free Fire missions. Otherwise, gamers always have the option to make in-app purchases to buy the exclusive content.

However, buying additional items could put a hole in your pocket and that may be the reason why you should rely on daily free codes to receive exclusive daily content for free of cost.

Meanwhile, Garena Free Fire is expected to launch the Money Heist Mode theme for gamers today (December 11). The gaming title had announced the introduction of the gaming theme based on the popular online show via its Twitter account.

The developer has also announced that a special winter collection of products is now available for in-app purchases. Gamers can receive new items till December 12 by spending diamonds (virtual money required to make in-app purchases).

Gamers can spend 200 diamonds to buy Ice Feather Katana while the Roaring Bandana can be bought for about 500 diamonds. There are various other items that are a part of the special winter collection from the app.

Moreover, gamers who don’t want to spend a single penny can get free items by redeeming daily Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for December 11.

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for December 11:

FFGYBGFDAPQO: Gamers will receive Garena Free Free Fire Diamonds in their accounts.

DDFRTY1616POUYT: You will get a Free Pet on entering the redeem code.

FFGTYUO16POKH: Justice Fighter and Vandals Rebellion Weapons Loot Crate will be added to your Garena Free Fire account.

SDAWR88YO16UB: You will be able to play as dj alok by entering this Garena Free Fire redeem code.

MJTFAER8UOP16: This redeem code will provide gamers with up to 80,000 diamonds.

MHOP8YTRZACD: This daily Garena Free Fire redeem code will help gamers to play as Paloma.

BHPOU81616NHDF: Gamers will be entitled to an Elite Pass along with Free Top Up by entering the redeem code.

