Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes

Garena Free Fire redeem codes for January 1, 2022: Here’s how to get free rewards

New Delhi: Garena Free Fire has released the redeem codes for today, January 1. Players can enter the codes to receive free rewards and in-app items. For the unversed, Garena Free Fire is a battleground game that gained popularity in India after the ban of PUBG Mobile India on user safety and national security concerns in September 2020. 

Garena Free Fire is now among the most popular mobile gaming titles in India, according to reports. The title gained popularity among e-gamers with its HD grade graphics, regular updates, and redeem codes offering free gifs to users every day. 

Developers of Garena Free Fire publish 14-digit redeem codes every day. The alphanumeric redeem codes lets gamers get free diamonds - a virtual currency used inside the game. 

The redeem codes also provide royale vouchers, and other incentives. With the January 1 Garena Free Fire redeem codes, gamers can also enjoy free rewards to improve their gameplay. 

Gamers, however, should note that customers cannot redeem expired Garena Free Fire coupons. 

Garena Free Fire Redeem Code For January 1

FFGH JX6L FRTI

F7VD BUG6 74VG

FYUJ 53DR WTEF

FA4Q RG2R T1OH

FI8B U7YD 6YB4

FB8V 76CT 5RFG

FJ2Y 6TGF B2KG

FFU8 7C1X ZXMF

FF76 5YDE RT6C

FMLT O19V 8CU7

FQ23 4RFU V76Y

FGT6 SUVY BVG8

FXTG VEB4 5NTI

FNI8 745T YGVC

Here’s How to redeem the Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes: 

Step 1: Got to Garena Free Fire’s official website at https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.

Step 2: Log in via Facebook, Google, Twitter, or VK accounts linked to the Garena Free Fire account.

Step 3: Copy and paste the redemption codes into the designated box. 

Step 4: Click the ‘confirm’ button.

Step 4: After confirmation, a dialogue box will appear for double-checking.

Step 5: Click 'OK'.

Step 6: Once you have redeem the codes successfully, you can collect the reward in the in-game mail section.

