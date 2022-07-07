NewsTechnology
GARENA FREE FIRE

Garena Free Fire redeem codes for today, 7 July: Check website, steps to redeem

Garena Free fire is banned in India, but if you are located outside India, you can access the reward codes and redeem them from official Garena Free Fire reward site.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Reema Sharma|Last Updated: Jul 07, 2022, 07:56 AM IST

New Delhi: Garena Free Fire releases redeem codes on everyday basis. The 12-digit redeem code consists of alphabets and numbers. Players can get rewards such as skins for in-game weapons and characters to improve their gaming experience. 

Garena Free fire is banned in India. However, if you are located outside India, you can access the reward codes and redeem them. For that you will be required to visit official Garena Free Fire reward site and log in to your Facebook, Google, Twitter IDs to access the Free Fire redemption page. (Also read: Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro features listed on ecommerce website: Details here)

Check out the Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for July 07, 2022 

HAYATOAVU78V
TFF9VNU6UD9J
ZZATXB24QES8
FFICJGW9NKYT
XUW3FNK7AV8N
RRQ3SSJTN9UK
TJ57OSSDN5AP
FFPLUED93XRT
FFIC33NTEUKA
VNY3MQWNKEGU
FFICDCTSL5FT
R9UVPEYJOXZX
PACJJTUA29UU
FFBCLQ6S7W25
U8S47JGJH5MG

(Also read: Shocking! Ex-Amazon Web Service’s engineer hacked data of 10 crore customers)

 

How to Redeem Garena Free Fire codes for today, July 07 2022

Step 1: Go to the official Garena Free Fire redemption portal

Step 2: Log in on the portal with either your Facebook, Twitter, Apple, Google, VK, or Huawei ID. 

Step 3: Enter a redeem code in the designated text box. 

Step 4: Click on the ‘Ok’ button to get free rewards in your game account. 

(Disclaimer: Garena Free fire is banned in India. Hence we advise people to adhere to government rules)

