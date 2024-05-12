Get Free Wi-Fi While Travelling In India; Check This Government Scheme, Benefits, Steps To Avail Facility

New Delhi: The Prime Minister Wi-Fi Access Network Interface (PM-WANI) scheme, initiated by the government, aims to provide free Wi-Fi facilities at public places across the country. The objective of this scheme is to ensure internet access to every citizen of the country while travelling, thereby advancing the Digital India mission.

The PM-WANI scheme has helped people all over the country get internet access, which is helping India's Digital India plan a lot.

Benefits of the PM-WANI scheme:

High Speed:

The PM-WANI scheme provides high-speed internet, which enables you to enjoy uninterrupted web browsing, video streaming, and online gaming.

Free Internet:

Under this scheme, you can use free Wi-Fi at various public places such as railway stations, bus stands, metro stations, hospitals, educational institutions, parks, and government offices.

Security:

The PM-WANI scheme provides a secure Wi-Fi network, which helps to keep your data safe.

Convenience:

Using the PM-WANI scheme is very easy. You just need to select the "PM-WANI" Wi-Fi network on your smartphone or laptop and then enter an OTP for authentication.

How To Use Free Wi-Fi Under PM-WANI scheme:

Step 1: Open Wi-Fi settings on your smartphone or laptop.

Step 2: Select the "PM-WANI" Wi-Fi network.

Step 3: You will receive an OTP, which you need to enter for authentication.

Step 4: Once you give consent, you can start using free Wi-Fi.

If you want to access more information about the PM-WANI scheme then you can visit the official website of the PM-WANI scheme at https://pmwani.gov.in/. Moreover, you can also call 1800-266-6666 to grab the required information about the PM-WANI scheme. (Also Read: What Is 'iPhone Finger'? Is Your Smartphone Changing Your Body? Here's Everything You Need To Know)



The PM-WANI scheme is playing a crucial role in promoting digital inclusion in India. This scheme provides citizens with affordable and easy access to the Internet, helping them connect with education, employment, and other socio-economic opportunities. (Note: The story is articulated by Vineet Singh)