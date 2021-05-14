हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Google Chat arrives on iPhone and Android, here’s how you can integrate Chat on Gmail app

iPhone and iPad customers can now see and use four options at the bottom of the Gmail interface. 

Google Chat arrives on iPhone and Android, here’s how you can integrate Chat on Gmail app

Apple iPhone users, we have good news for you. Google Chat app has finally arrived on the iOS platform. All you need to do to use the Google Chat app is to integrate the messaging app within the Gmail app. 

The platform will now be available alongside other internal apps such as Mail, Meet and Rooms, a part of the Gmail ecosystem. Until now, the Chat platform was available for Google Workspace users, but now personal users of Gmail will be able to use the messaging app. Google Workspace is the tech giant’s B2B offering. 

iPhone and iPad customers can now see and use four options at the bottom of the Gmail interface. These are Gmail, Chat, Meet and Rooms. However, Android users may have to wait a little more for the Chat app, which aims to replace the erstwhile Hangouts app.

You can use the Chat platform on the Gmail app on your Apple iPhone or iPad by following these simple steps: 

1. Check if you are using the latest version of the Gmail app. Update the app if you’re using an older version via Google Play Store or App Store, respectively. 
2. Go to the updated Gmail app and click on the sandwich menu on the top left of the screen. 
3. Now you have to visit Settings and go to your personal Google account.
4. Select Chat (early access) option to enable the messaging platform to your Gmail app. 

