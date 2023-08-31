Google Launches AI-Powered Search In India: Check Its Benefit Step-By-Step Guide To Use It

New Delhi: When announcing the redesigned Bing, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella referred to Google as the "800 pound gorilla" of the internet search market. Without question, Google has maintained a monopoly-like position in the web search market for many years. The phrase "just Google it" itself serves as ample evidence that the company's brand has nearly come to represent the act of conducting internet research.

The Google search that we are all accustomed to just underwent a complete redesign. During Google's yearly mega-event, the Google I/O, in May of this year, the AI-powered Google search was unveiled.

And now both Japan and India can use the brand-new method of searching. The new feature was previously restricted to the US. The business just announced that it is expanding the reach of the SGE (Search Generative Experience).



The company's blog post announcing the same states, "This week, we launched Search Labs in the first countries outside the U.S. — India and Japan — enabling people to opt into SGE to help them better understand topics faster, uncover new viewpoints and insights, and get things done more easily."

There is also a unique feature for India, the blog post added. Users will get access to a language toggle that will make it simple for multilingual speakers to move between Hindi and English.

Additionally, Indian users have the option of listening to the replies, which is a common choice. Regarding advertisements, they will continue to show up in designated areas on the search page.

How To Use The Feature?

- Visit Google.com.

- Look for the Search Labs symbol in the upper right corner of the display.

- When you click it, a dialogue describing SGE and generative AI in Search will appear.

- Find the toggle switch next to the statement, "When turned on, SGE may appear when you search," and click it.

- Click Try and Example to have Google walk you through the new search interface. The option of sending feedback is also available.