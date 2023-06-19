Google Online Shopping Gets New AI Tools To Become More Immersive, User Friendly - Watch

New Delhi: Google has announced to integrate generative artificial intelligence (AI) with online shopping in order to enhance users’ experience when they buy things on the Internet. The new features introduced by Google are Virtual try-on and new filters.

Virtual try-on will let users to see real models wearing the clothes you want to purchase using generative AI. While the new filter will help you to find different types of clothes, colours, size, etc. Moreover, there’s option to preview clothes on different types skin tones and body types.

Generative AI has been a buzzword since the launch of ChatGPT last year. The new technology which has a potential to change our lives once and for all is integrating into different sectors from content writing to designing to web development.

How Will It Work?

The new features will definitely make online shopping more user friendly, personalized, and immersive. The generative AI is aiming at reducing the differences between offline and online shopping. Much of what lacked in online shopping till now was the experience of touching and trying things on like they can do in retail shops.

Google generative AI model can take just one clothing image and accurately reflect how it would drape, fold, cling, stretch and form wrinkles and shadows on a diverse set of real models in various poses. We selected people ranging in sizes XXS-4XL representing different skin tones (using the Monk Skin Tone Scale as a guide), body shapes, ethnicities and hair types.

Though it seems technology is galloping to catch the gap so online shopping becomes as much fulfilling and immersive as it can be.

Find Exactly What You Want

Google can help U.S. shoppers fine-tune products until you find the perfect piece. Thanks to machine learning and new visual matching algorithms, you can refine using inputs like color, style and pattern. And unlike shopping in a store, you’re not limited to one retailer: You’ll see options from stores across the web. You can find this feature, available for tops to start, right within product listings.

Limited To US Shoppers Now

The new features introduced by Google are limited to US users so far. Along with that, it is also available only for selected brands including Anthropologie, Everlane, H&M and LOFT.

You just need to select the products with the “Try On” option on search and select the model that looks much similar to you.