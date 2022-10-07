Google Pixel 7 Specifications: Check full list of features, price and other details

Google has launched its new smartphones Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro and pre-orders for the devices have also commenced. Given that the Google Pixel 7 is priced at Rs 59,999 and the Pixel 7 Pro is priced at Rs 84,999 and can easily be termed as flagship devices from the tech giant. The devices have come almost a month after Apple launched iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus.

Google Pixel 7 Specifications

Google Pixel 7 comes with a new Tensor chip called G2. The device weighs 197 grams and comes with Gorilla Glass Victus and an aluminium frame body. The device has slots for Nano-SIM and is IP68 dust/water resistant.

Google Pixel 7 has a 6.3-inch FHD display with 90Hz refresh rate. The display features 1,400 nit peak brightness and comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor.

The device supports 21W wired charging and 20W wireless charging. It is powered by a 4,355 mAh battery. Google Pixel 7 has 128GB/8GB or 256GB/8GB variants.

According to 9to5 Google, Pixel 7 supports WiFi 6E+ and Google will be adding support for a built-in VPN powered by Google One at a later stage.

As far as Google Pixel 7's camera is concerned, it will have 50MP primary+12MP ultrawide rear camera. The camera will support 'Cinematic Blur' in videos and 10-bit HDR video. Google Pixel 7 has 2x optical zoom and can go up to 7x through digital zoom.

The front-facing camera is 10.8MP and supports the face unlock feature and the device will ship with Android 13 out of the box. The smartphone has no 3.5mm jack.