Google Pixel 7 Specifications: Check full list of features, price and other details
Google Pixel 7 comes with a new Tensor chip called G2.
- Google Pixel 7 is priced at Rs 59,999
- Pixel 7 comes with Tensor chip G2 and runs Android 13 out of the box
- It has 50MP+12MP rear camera and 10.8MP front camera
Trending Photos
Google has launched its new smartphones Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro and pre-orders for the devices have also commenced. Given that the Google Pixel 7 is priced at Rs 59,999 and the Pixel 7 Pro is priced at Rs 84,999 and can easily be termed as flagship devices from the tech giant. The devices have come almost a month after Apple launched iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus.
Google Pixel 7 Specifications
Google Pixel 7 comes with a new Tensor chip called G2. The device weighs 197 grams and comes with Gorilla Glass Victus and an aluminium frame body. The device has slots for Nano-SIM and is IP68 dust/water resistant.
Also Read: WhatsApp Business: WhatsApp rolling out 'Premium' feature for its Business users
Google Pixel 7 has a 6.3-inch FHD display with 90Hz refresh rate. The display features 1,400 nit peak brightness and comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor.
The device supports 21W wired charging and 20W wireless charging. It is powered by a 4,355 mAh battery. Google Pixel 7 has 128GB/8GB or 256GB/8GB variants.
According to 9to5 Google, Pixel 7 supports WiFi 6E+ and Google will be adding support for a built-in VPN powered by Google One at a later stage.
Also Read: EPFO Update: PF Interest money not credited in your EPF account? Finance Ministry says THIS
As far as Google Pixel 7's camera is concerned, it will have 50MP primary+12MP ultrawide rear camera. The camera will support 'Cinematic Blur' in videos and 10-bit HDR video. Google Pixel 7 has 2x optical zoom and can go up to 7x through digital zoom.
The front-facing camera is 10.8MP and supports the face unlock feature and the device will ship with Android 13 out of the box. The smartphone has no 3.5mm jack.
Live Tv
More Stories