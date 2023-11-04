Google Pixels Car Crash Detection Feature Now Available In India: Check How To Activate It In Few Clicks

New Delhi: Tech giant Google has extended the availability of its Car crash detection feature on Pixel phones to include India, along with four other countries. Initially introduced in the United States in 2019, the Car crash detection feature has now made its way to India, Austria, Belgium, Portugal, and Switzerland, as per the latest update on Google's Pixel phone support page.

Google Pixels Car Crash Feature: Language

While the feature is currently not accessible in Indian languages, it is important to note that it is exclusively available on Pixel 4a and later models, requiring an active SIM card for functionality. (Also Read: Rs 6,000 Crore Mega-Mansion Owned By THIS Billionaire Is India's Second Tallest Building - In Pics)

Google Pixels Car Crash Feature: How To Activate?

To activate the Car crash detection feature on your Pixel device, users can simply access the Personal Safety app on their phones. From there, select "Features," scroll down to locate "Car crash detection," and follow the setup instructions. (Also Read: Mark Zuckerberg Undergoes Knee Surgery; Shares Pics On Instagram)

Granting permissions for location, physical activity, and microphone access is essential for the feature to work effectively.

Google Pixels Car Crash Feature: How It Works?

Designed to identify severe car accidents among Pixel users, the feature automatically notifies emergency services and shares the user's location.

Utilizing data such as the phone's location, motion sensors, and nearby sounds, Google's Pixel 4a and subsequent models, including the recent Pixel Fold, aim to detect car crashes.

In the event of a detected crash, the Pixel phone will vibrate, emit a loud alarm, and prompt the user to confirm if assistance is needed.

Upon confirmation or in the absence of a response, the phone will attempt to contact 112, India's universal emergency services number, providing the necessary location and crash-related data to the authorities.