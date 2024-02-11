Google Takes Action Against Misinformation In Europe; Check Details

New Delhi: Artificial intelligence (AI) is rapidly shaping the way we interact with technology, offering both exciting possibilities and potential challenges. As AI technology advances, it introduces new opportunities for innovation across various industries. However, alongside its benefits concerns arise regarding issues like data privacy and misinformation.

Google has declared its commitment to assist the European parliamentary elections by providing voters with reliable information, protecting its platforms from misuse, and offering top-notch security tools and training to campaigns.

From June 6th to 9th, citizens in the 27 European Union member states will cast their votes to choose Members of the European Parliament (MEPs).

“Across our efforts, we’ll have an increased focus on the role of artificial intelligence (AI) and the part it can play in the misinformation landscape — while also leveraging AI models to augment our abuse-fighting efforts,” Annette Kroeber-Riel, who serves as Vice President of Government Affairs and Public Policy for Europe, stated.

In the upcoming months, individuals searching for topics like 'how to vote' will discover information on various aspects of voting, including ID requirements, registration procedures, voting deadlines, casting votes abroad, and guidance for different voting methods, such as in-person or by mail.

“We’re collaborating with the European Parliament which aggregates information from Electoral Commissions and authorities in the 27 EU member states,” stated Google. Every advertiser intending to run election ads on Google platforms in the EU must undergo a verification process and include a clear in-ad disclosure indicating the entity that paid for the ad.

“These ads are published in our Political Ads Transparency Report, where anyone can look up information such as how much was spent and where it was shown. We also limit how advertisers can target election ads,” informed the company.

The company mentioned that AI models are being used to bolster efforts in combating abuse, aiding in the enforcement of its policies.

“With recent advances in our Large Language Models (LLMs), we’re building faster and more adaptable enforcement systems that enable us to remain nimble and take action even more quickly when new threats emerge,” said Google.

As with any new technology, AI brings both opportunities and challenges. For instance, generative AI simplifies the creation of new content, yet it also introduces concerns about the reliability of information, such as with "deepfakes."

Furthermore, Google added "We have policies across our products and services that address misinformation and disinformation in the context of AI."